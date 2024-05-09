Playbook for Nationwide Campus Unrest Discovered

A strategy document for the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP), the U.S.'s largest pro-Palestinian college campus group, called for a "unity intifada" at colleges across the country on Oct. 8, the day after Hamas' terrorist attack in Israel, and mobilized its network of agitators for a "national day of resistance" that would "normalize" terrorism against the Jewish state.

The document, reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, offered insights into the NSJP's campus playbook, showing the group anticipated a conflict in the Middle East and was prepared to unleash its army of followers on college campuses across the U.S.

"National liberation is near — glory to our resistance, to our martyrs, and to our steadfast people," the document stated, according to the Free Beacon.

The materials include a series of directions and guides to help students learn the "how-tos for the protest day of action and troubleshoot any support needed." The NSJP also ran "how to organize a protest" workshops and "highly encouraged" its network to organize "a sit-in, disruption, or educational event."

At every step in the process, NSJP was prepared to help its campus protesters foment pro-Palestinian unrest and "normalize the resistance," according to the planning materials, the Free Beacon reported.

The organization makes it clear students are part of a global "unity intifada," stating: "We as Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement."

The toolkit was cited as evidence in a landmark court case filed last week against NSJP by Israeli victims of Hamas' terror attack, the Free Beacon reported. The case — which also named American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), a parent group for NSJP branches across the country — alleges that both organizations are providing material support to Hamas through their campus protests.

"On October 8, the day after Hamas' terrorist attack, AMP and NSJP were prepared and responded to Hamas' 'call for mass mobilization' by disseminating a manifesto and plan of attack which includes materials that appear to have been created before the attack," the lawsuit stated, according to the Free Beacon.

The court case and toolkit are drawing congressional interest, with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., telling the Free Beacon the materials illustrate that campus protesters consider themselves under Hamas' banner.

"By these students' own admission, they're not just standing in solidarity with this pro-Hamas, anti-Semitic movement – they ARE the movement," Emmer said. "Perhaps they'd be happier studying at Terrorist University before pursuing their careers in Gaza."

Arsen Ostrovsky, an attorney and CEO of the International Legal Forum, one of the groups spearheading the court case against NSJP, told the Free Beacon the materials demonstrate that AMP and NSJP "do not merely assist Hamas' ongoing terror campaign abroad — they perpetuate it in the United States, as their agents on campus."

Newsmax reached out to the NSJP for comment.