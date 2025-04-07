Camping World on Lawsuits: US Flag Won't Come Down

Over the weekend, the CEO of Camping World announced that his company is not backing down from lawsuits to take down its supersized American flags flying high over its RV dealerships.

"This flag is not coming down. This is the third city in the last several years that tried to sue us to take the flag down. Threatening jail, a variety of other fines," Marcus Lemonis told Fox Business on Saturday.

The most recent lawsuits against Camping World have come from the cities of Greenville, North Carolina, and Sevierville, Tennessee, over city ordinances.

Not to be deterred, Lemonis said he's standing firm in his position to keep the American flags flying high.

"I wasn't born in this country. I emigrated from Beirut, Lebanon. Came here to Miami, Florida, and had an opportunity to live the American dream in this country," he said.

"I've put a lot of sweat and tears into building this business for my people, for the country. And it's my love letter to tell everybody how grateful I am this country provided me an opportunity where it didn't have to. To make money, to be a capitalist, to provide jobs in America."