Vivek NYC Ad Targets Mamdani: Ohio's 'Waiting for You'

A campaign ad for Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is lighting up New York City's Time Square to welcome disenfranchised New Yorkers to move to his state.

The $50,000 billboard funded by Vivek Super PAC — Victors, not Victims is called "Forget Florida" and tells New Yorkers that Ohio is "Waiting for You!" the New York Post reported.

It will debut Monday and be up through the week.

Ramaswamy's ad rips "radical socialist Zohran Mamdani, 33, pitting the Ohio gubernatorial candidate as the political polar opposite despite both being outsized voices of Indian descent, the Post reported.

Disenfranchised New Yorkers are welcome in Ohio, which "is about to elect a conservative trailblazer committed to liberty and prosperity for all," chief strategist Andy Surabian told the Post.

"While Mamdani will further crush New York City with his job-killing socialist tyranny, Vivek is ready to unleash freedom, supercharge the American dream and make Ohio a state of excellence," he added.

"We put this billboard up because we couldn't think of two politicians in the country that represent such wildly different paths for the future of our nation. The Mamdani path of socialist totalitarianism versus the Vivek path of American freedom."

"For those New Yorkers who have had enough, freedom and prosperity are waiting for you in Ohio."

While there is a wide contrast in costs of living, Ohio remains just the 20th most popular state to move to for those fleeing the Democrat-stranglehold of New York, according to the 2022 Census.

The pro-Ramaswamy super PAC has raised $17 million to date, according to the report, and the GOP candidate led an April poll for the Ohio GOP primary by 50 points.

Mamdani's campaign has yet to respond to the Post's request for comment on the billboard.