Camilla 'Hasn't Stopped Talking About' Biden Breaking Wind at Summit Reception

President Joe Biden, at a reception hosted by Britain's royal family to mark the global climate change summit's opening night, reportedly farted so loudly it made the Duchess of Cornwall blush.

The Mail on Sunday reported Camilla was shocked by the gassy toot as she and Biden made small talk at the reception hosted by members of the royal family at Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow, Scotland.

"It was long and loud and impossible to ignore," an unnamed source told the British news outlet. "Camilla hasn't stopped talking about it."

Hours earlier, the 78-year-old Biden looked like he had dozed off during opening addresses of the COP26 climate change conference.

At the reception, which was originally supposed to have been hosted by the Queen until she was ordered to rest by doctors, Biden was seen laughing and joking with Prince William, at one stage placing a hand on his shoulder, the news outlet noted.

The reported flatulence – which quickly trended on Twitter, where it was dubbed "fartgate" – came hours after Biden apologized for former President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement and "put us sort of behind the eight ball" on tackling the climate crisis, the U.K.-based Independent reported.