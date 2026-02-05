Guthries Post 2nd Video, Plead for Mother's Return

Cameron Guthrie, son of Nancy Guthrie and brother of NBC's "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, released a video Thursday night urging anyone involved in his mother's disappearance to contact the family.

In the video, posted on Instagram, Guthrie speaks directly to his mother's captors, asking for direct contact and saying the family has not heard from them. He also asked for proof that Nancy Guthrie is being held.

"This is Cameron Guthrie. I'm speaking for the Guthrie family," he said.

"Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly.

"We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom.

"We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact."

On Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released an emotional message to their mother's captors. There has been no public sign of a response.

"We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated," Savannah Guthrie said while reading from a prepared statement.

"We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen.

"Please reach out to us," she said.

Pima County, Arizona, Sheriff Chris Nanos said earlier Thursday that investigators believe Nancy Guthrie is "still out there," but they have not identified any suspects.

Nanos said DNA testing confirmed blood found on Nancy Guthrie's porch was hers. Authorities believe she was taken against her will over the weekend from her home in Tucson.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to either the recovery of Nancy Guthrie or the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI tip line at 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).