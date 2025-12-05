Congress Warns of Visa, Security Risks Ahead of World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup six months away, California lawmakers say the United States still is not fully prepared for the massive international event.

The expanded tournament will feature 48 teams and 104 games across the United States, Mexico and Canada, with matches in 11 U.S. host cities.

Members of California’s congressional delegation said federal, state and local agencies must coordinate on visas, security, transportation and infrastructure to avoid disruptions that could tarnish the country’s image.

“There’s so many layers to the economic engine that is the World Cup. It’s going to be successful. I’m highly confident of that,” said Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“But to ensure its success, not just on an economic front, but on a logistical and security front, the best thing that we can all do is focus on the task at hand,” he added.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., whose district borders Inglewood and SoFi Stadium, cited a wide range of issues.

“You’re talking about visas, you’re talking about infrastructure, you’re talking about transportation, you’re talking about national security,” she said. “We can’t afford to have that happen for the World Cup.”

Visa processing remains a flashpoint as ticketed fans seek entry. The administration has rolled out an expedited interview option for some ticket holders and instructed overseas posts to prioritize World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics travel. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said more than 400 consular officials were added abroad.

But lawmakers noted that travel restrictions affecting citizens of 19 countries include nations whose teams have qualified, raising questions about whether all fans will be able to attend.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., warned that barring participation could damage U.S. standing.

“We will never have the World Cup again,” he said.

Congress also approved new security funding for host cities, including grants for background checks, cybersecurity and counter-drone measures.

Separately, lawmakers criticized what they described as an intimidating enforcement presence in some major U.S. cities and raised concerns about high ticket prices and resale fees.