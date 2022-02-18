×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Gun Control | california | weapons ban | citizens | enforce

California Bill Would Allow Citizens to Enforce Weapons Ban

California Bill Would Allow Citizens to Enforce Weapons Ban
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Friday, 18 February 2022 12:55 PM

A California bill would allow private citizens to go after gun makers in the same way Texas allows them to target abortion providers.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday backed a new bill in the state Legislature that would let private citizens enforce the state’s assault weapons ban by filing civil lawsuits. It’s modeled after a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers for performing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Texas law to stay in effect pending a legal challenge.

The California bill would let people get up to $10,000 in damages for each offense.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A California bill would allow private citizens to go after gun makers in the same way Texas allows them to target abortion providers.Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday backed a new bill in the state Legislature that would let private citizens enforce the state's assault...
california, weapons ban, citizens, enforce
107
2022-55-18
Friday, 18 February 2022 12:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved