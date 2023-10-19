×
Tags: california | senate | dianne feinstein | 2024 | laphonza butler

Calif. Sen. Feinstein's Replacement Won't Run in 2024

laphonza butler
Laphonza Butler (Getty Images)

Thursday, 19 October 2023 05:24 PM EDT

Newly appointed California Democrat Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024, avoiding what would have been a costly and competitive race for the seat held for three decades by the late Dianne Feinstein.

Butler — who was named earlier this month by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom to complete Feinstein's remaining term — said in a statement she made the decision after considering "what kind of life I want to have, what kind of service I want to offer and what kind of voice I want to bring forward.

"Knowing you can win a campaign doesn't always mean you should run a campaign. I know this will be a surprise to many because traditionally we don't see those who have power let it go. It may not be the decision people expected but it's the right one for me."

Her candidacy would have complicated an already crowded race that includes several other prominent Democrats — Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee — and Republican Steve Garvey, a former baseball MVP.

Butler, a Democrat insider and former labor leader, had never held public office before joining the Senate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


