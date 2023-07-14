×
Tags: california | same sex marriage | ballot measure

Californians to Vote on Repeal of Same-Sex Marriage Ban

Friday, 14 July 2023 04:22 PM EDT

California voters will vote on whether or not to repeal Proposition 8, the state's prohibition against same-sex marriage, in the 2024 general election, CNN reports.

On Thursday, the California state Senate passed the amendment, known as ACA 5, which would remove the language in the state constitution that says "only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California." Last June, the California Assembly passed the measure with a necessary two-thirds majority to have it appear on next year's ballot.

Although Proposition 8 passed with 52% of the vote in 2008, just after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriages are legal, it was found unconstitutional by a federal appeals court in 2010 and has remained unenforced since the Supreme Court upheld that ruling in 2013. Despite this, LGBTQ+ advocates worry that the Supreme Court could undo this or the court's 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

"This proposed constitutional amendment removes this scar from the California Constitution & affirms all Californians' fundamental right to marry," Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener, who co-authored the amendment, said in a statement.

Friday, 14 July 2023 04:22 PM
