McCarthy: Newsom's Inability to Keep Peace 'Embarrassing'

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called the left and Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's response to anti-Trump riots in Los Angeles "embarrassing."

"Whatever happened to law and order and safe streets?" McCarthy told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable," as reported by The Hill. "And look what they’re doing: They're literally throwing fireballs at cop cars. They're throwing bricks at officers.

"I mean, it is embarrassing."

Newsom's sanctuary state position and unwillingness to keep the peace is exposing his lack of concern about the nexus of the protests that have turned violent.

"You've got to look at our governor: First, he created a sanctuary state; then, if you listen to the protesters, it’s really not about immigration – it's about trying to take California back to Mexico," McCarthy told host John Catsimatidis. "Look at the flags they're waving. Look at what they’re saying.

"I mean, and I don’t understand how Democrats are standing with that."

Protesters around the country came out in force as Trump sought to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army with a parade in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

Newsom and Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass' pushback against Trump's efforts to quell the riots have allowed the unrest to boil over in other cities around America again, particularly in deep blue bastions.

There is a politically motivated assassin on the loose in Minnesota and riots and unrest flaring up at anti-Trump protests around the country.