San Francisco Restaurant Denies Service to Armed Police

Reem's California, located in San Francisco, announced last week that armed police officers will not be served at the restaurant, which has adopted a policy of not allowing customers to bring firearms into the establishment.

The San Francisco police officers union claims to have received an email from Reem's California stating: "At Reem's we do have a policy to not serve anyone that is armed in a uniform. All officers are welcome to come to our establishment when they are off duty and not armed."

Reem's said in a statement posted on Instagram that they have a strict no-firearms policy that is intended to keep guns out of the restaurant out of concern for the safety of the employees.

The restaurant said, "Reem's has a deep commitment to uplifting social and racial justice in our communities."

It continues: "This includes fostering an environment of safety for our staff and customers. In a time of increased gun violence — particularly impacting people of color, youth, and queer people — we believe that maintaining a strict policy of prohibiting guns in our restaurant keeps us safer."

The San Francisco police officers union criticized the policy, saying, "NO COPS ALLOWED. That's the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem's. One of our officers was denied service last weekend because he was in uniform. Reem's confirms that they will not serve anyone armed and in uniform. Presumably, this includes members of the US Military."

The union's president, Tracy McCray, said in a statement to SFGATE: "That is not our interpretation of their policy. That is exactly what they said their policy was. That is what their employee told our officer."

McCray added, "And this is our point, if you're going to have policies that discriminate against one group of people, then own it, post it publicly, and let your potential customers make the decision that best reflects their values."