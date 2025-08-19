California GOP Sues to Prevent Redistricting

California Republican lawmakers have filed a petition to the California Supreme Court seeking to prevent Gov. Gavin Newsom's plans to redraw the state's congressional district map.

Newsom earlier this month pushed for a special election on a ballot measure to adopt a new congressional district map proposed by California Democrat legislators in response to plans by Texas Republicans to redraw their state's district map and add five GOP seats in the House of Representatives. Republicans on Tuesday officially filed a petition to stop this planned special election from taking place, arguing that California Democrats seek to unlawfully bypass a constitutionally mandated review period for new legislation.

"Last night, we filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to stop the California Legislature from violating the rights of the people of California," Mike Columbo, attorney and partner at the conservative Dhillon Law Group, said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"The California Constitution clearly gives the people of California the right to see new legislation that the Legislature is going to consider, and it gives them the right to review it for 30 days," he added.

"Today I joined my colleagues in filing a lawsuit challenging the rushed redistricting process. California's Constitution requires bills to be in print for 30 days, but that safeguard was ignored. By bypassing this provision, Sacramento has effectively shut voters out of engaging in their own legislative process," Assembly member Tri Ta wrote in a statement on social media.