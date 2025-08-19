WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: california | republicans | redistricting | map

California GOP Sues to Prevent Redistricting

By    |   Tuesday, 19 August 2025 04:52 PM EDT

California Republican lawmakers have filed a petition to the California Supreme Court seeking to prevent Gov. Gavin Newsom's plans to redraw the state's congressional district map.

Newsom earlier this month pushed for a special election on a ballot measure to adopt a new congressional district map proposed by California Democrat legislators in response to plans by Texas Republicans to redraw their state's district map and add five GOP seats in the House of Representatives. Republicans on Tuesday officially filed a petition to stop this planned special election from taking place, arguing that California Democrats seek to unlawfully bypass a constitutionally mandated review period for new legislation.

"Last night, we filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to stop the California Legislature from violating the rights of the people of California," Mike Columbo, attorney and partner at the conservative Dhillon Law Group, said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"The California Constitution clearly gives the people of California the right to see new legislation that the Legislature is going to consider, and it gives them the right to review it for 30 days," he added.

"Today I joined my colleagues in filing a lawsuit challenging the rushed redistricting process. California's Constitution requires bills to be in print for 30 days, but that safeguard was ignored. By bypassing this provision, Sacramento has effectively shut voters out of engaging in their own legislative process," Assembly member Tri Ta wrote in a statement on social media.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
California Republican lawmakers have filed a petition to the state Supreme Court seeking to prevent Gov. Gavin Newsom's plans to redraw the state's congressional district map.
california, republicans, redistricting, map
243
2025-52-19
Tuesday, 19 August 2025 04:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved