WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: california | racial | profiling | ice

Federal Judge Blocks Alleged Racial Profiling by ICE

By    |   Saturday, 12 July 2025 10:45 AM EDT

A federal judge in Los Angeles has issued a temporary order preventing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and all others from using “apparent race or ethnicity” to determine potential enforcement actions.

The late Friday ruling sets up additional hearing action in the coming week, where the judge may decide to impose more permanent provisions.

U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong ruled in a case brought by people detained by the government following enforcement actions. They are represented by American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attorneys.

The ACLU posted the order, which specifies that government agents are prevented from certain actions in deciding who can be stopped and questioned about immigration legalities.

“Defendants may not rely solely on the factors including apparent race or ethnicity, speaking Spanish, or speaking English with an accent, presence at a particular location, eg. bus stop, car wash, tow yard, day, laborer, pickup site, agricultural site,” with one final factor of, “or the type of work one does.”

The Los Angeles Times reported the order covers Los Angeles County and six others in the state. The Times reported a response from White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson, who said, “No federal judge has the authority to dictate immigration policy - that authority rests with Congress and the President.” She called the decision a “gross overstep of judicial authority” and predicted it would be “corrected on appeal.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted, “Justice prevailed today. The court’s decision puts a temporary stop to federal immigration officials violating people’s rights and racial profiling.”

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli posted a strong rebuke of the judge’s ruling and said allegations are not always truthful. “We strongly disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit and maintain that our agents have never detained individuals without proper legal justification.”

Essayli’s closing comment gave the impression that nothing would change in the government’s approach to immigration enforcement. “Our federal agents will continue to enforce the law and abide by the U.S. Constitution.”

California continues to be a flash point for protests about immigration enforcement by the Trump administration. The latest incident involved an immigration enforcement action at a marijuana processing facility outside Los Angeles that ended in a clash between federal agents and protesters. And Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced on Friday that the city would begin giving cash cards to illegal aliens who are afraid to go out in public or to work, to help with mounting expenses.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal judge in Los Angeles has issued a temporary order preventing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and all others from using "apparent race or ethnicity" to determine potential enforcement actions.
california, racial, profiling, ice
406
2025-45-12
Saturday, 12 July 2025 10:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved