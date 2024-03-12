Republican Leads Dem Incumbent in Calif. House Race

A new poll has Republicans feeling optimistic about flipping a congressional seat from blue to red in California.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, a Republican, is leading Democrat incumbent Rep. Josh Harder 44% to 40% in California's 9th Congressional District, according to an NMB Research survey, the Washington Examiner reported.

Lincoln has a favorability rating of 31% compared to 37% for the three-term Democrat.

The National Republican Congressional Committee smells an upset brewing.

"As a Marine and Mayor, Kevin Lincoln always puts service over self, and he'll be the Valley's independent fighter to tackle violent crime, homelessness and inflation," NRCC spokesperson Ben Petersen said in a statement. "Self-serving millionaire politician Josh Harder cheats Central Valley families, raising their taxes while stashing his own venture capital loot in a Cayman Islands tax haven."

Harder, who has run on a platform of closing tax loopholes to prohibit rich people from dodging taxes, was outed by Politico earlier this year for taking advantage of a loophole to dodge taxes. Harder owns between $15,000-$50,000 in one fund and between $1,000-$15,000 in another fund located in the Cayman Islands, Politico reported in January.

"Rep. Harder has never bought, sold, or traded a single stock while in office," Harder spokesperson Jen Fox told Politico then. "He has no control over funds from his old career and has never and will never take a dime of corporate PAC money."

Cook Political Report lists the seat in the 9th District as "likely Democrat."