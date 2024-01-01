×
Tags: california | immigration | healthcare | medi-cal

Undocumented Immigrants in Calif. Eligible for Healthcare

By    |   Monday, 01 January 2024 01:19 PM EST

Starting on Jan. 1, undocumented immigrants in California are eligible to sign up for the state's healthcare program for low-income residents, ABC News reports.

Prior to the start of the new year, undocumented immigrants in California were able to receive emergency aid and services related to pregnancy under the state's Medi-Cal program, California's version of Medicaid.

Undocumented children have been able to join Medi-Cal since 2015, and undocumented young adults between the ages of 19 and 25 have been able to join since 2019, and adults ages 50 and older have been able to receive full benefits since 2022.

Now, undocumented immigrants of all ages are eligible for the program provided they meet the income and residency requirements.

"In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care coverage — regardless of income or immigration status," Newsom's office said in a statement to ABC. "Through this expansion, we're making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it."

State Sen. Roger Niello, R, who vice-chairs the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, criticized the move while the state faces a $68 billion budget deficit.

"Regardless of what your position is on this, it doesn't make sense for us to be adding to our deficit," Niello said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
