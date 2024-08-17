WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: california | gavin newsom | bill | smash and grab | 7-eleven | crime | felony

Newsom Signs Crime Bill As Gang Hits 3 Calif. 7-Elevens

By    |   Saturday, 17 August 2024 06:34 PM EDT

Hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a crime bill to stop "smash and grabs," a bicycling mob ransacked three Hollywood 7-Eleven stores in under 25 minutes.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the first store was hit shortly after 8 pm. The bike gang reportedly broke into the store, stealing food and beverages, and left the store with a broken window. Just 16 minutes later, a second 7-Eleven near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue was attacked, during which an employee was allegedly assaulted. A third store on Santa Monica Boulevard was hit at 8:22 pm.

Speaking to reporters during the signing of the bill, Newsom stated, "The impact on poor folks, the impact on Black and Brown communities, it's next level. And it doesn't address what they're saying. I've seen this movie over and over and over again. It's – it's exactly who we're not as a state."

"And the fact that there's some Democrats, you referenced one, couple of others who are supporting that, I don't know that they've given it a lot of thought. And I don't mean that as a cheap shot. I mean this sincerely. And I know they will give some pushback against that and maybe you'll run with that story as opposed to the substance of all this."

A summary of items listed in the bill includes: "Cracking down on theft and sale of stolen items, Increasing enforcement and prosecution, Updating felony threshold counts, Targeting smash-and-grabs, Fighting car break-ins and auto theft," and "Eliminating organized retail theft sunset provisions."

The bill will make organized retail theft punishable by up to three years of jail time for possessing "more than $950 of stolen goods with intent to sell, exchange, or return the goods."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a crime bill to stop "smash and grabs," a bicycling mob ransacked three Hollywood 7-Eleven stores in under 25 minutes.
california, gavin newsom, bill, smash and grab, 7-eleven, crime, felony
289
2024-34-17
Saturday, 17 August 2024 06:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved