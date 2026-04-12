Rep. Swalwell's Staff Revolt Over Misconduct Claims

Senior staffers from both California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell's congressional office and 2026 gubernatorial campaign said they are "horrified" by reports of women accusing the lawmaker of sexual misconduct and urged Americans to "stand with" the alleged victims.

The backlash against Swalwell has intensified following multiple allegations detailed by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN on Friday.

Several women have accused the congressman of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, with at least four alleging misconduct ranging from unwanted sexual contact to explicit messages.

In a striking rebuke, senior members of Swalwell's own teams publicly distanced themselves from the embattled lawmaker.

"As leaders of teams working for Eric Swalwell, we're horrified by the recent reporting in the San Francisco Chronicle and by CNN," staffers said in a statement Saturday provided to KRON4 and ABC10.

"We stand with our former colleague, and the other women who have come forward. We believe you should stand with them, too.

"The behavior detailed in these reports is abhorrent, beneath the dignity of those serving in public office and betrays the trust of all Californians."

They emphasized that any employees who remain in their roles do so out of financial necessity and not out of support for Swalwell.

The internal turmoil has already led to resignations within Swalwell's office, while political fallout continues to mount.

High-profile allies and fellow Democrats have begun withdrawing endorsements, with some, such as former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling on him to exit the governor's race and resign from Congress altogether.

The Chronicle detailed allegations from a former staffer who claimed Swalwell pursued her while she worked in his office and later sexually assaulted her when she was too intoxicated to consent.

The woman alleged multiple incidents spanning years, including one in 2019 and another in 2024.

CNN reported similar accusations from three additional women, including claims of unsolicited explicit messages and unwanted physical advances.

The pattern described by the women, young professionals allegedly targeted by a powerful elected official, raises serious questions about abuse of power and accountability within Democrat political circles.

Swalwell has denied all allegations, calling them "false" and politically motivated.

In statements cited by both CNN and the Chronicle, he insisted he has "always protected women" and vowed to defend himself against what he described as lies.

His legal team has reportedly issued cease-and-desist letters to some accusers, threatening legal action.

However, critics argue that the response has done little to quell growing concerns, particularly as Swalwell has avoided direct engagement with the media following the reports.

The controversy comes at a critical moment in California's gubernatorial race, where Swalwell had been polling competitively.

Now, with endorsements collapsing and members of his own staff speaking out, the scandal threatens to derail his campaign entirely.