California Plans to Prohibit In-State Sale of Gas-Powered Cars by 2035

California is slated to adopt a groundbreaking plan that would ban the in-state sale of gasoline-powered vehicles by the year 2035.

This week's prospective order would presumptively serve two purposes — accelerate the global transition to electric cars, and aid the state's public fight against climate change.

It would also make California the first state to essentially denounce the long-term existence of gas-powered vehicles.

"This is huge," said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who led the Environmental Protection Agency's transportation emissions program under former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. "California will now be the only government in the world that mandates zero-emission vehicles. It is unique."

Within the proposed order, the California Air Resources Board would reportedly require that 100% of all new cars sold within the state by 2035 come without fossil fuel emissions.

Secondarily, the ruling would mandate 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the state by 2026 produce zero emissions; and by 2030, the zero-emission requirement would cover 68% of new passenger car purchases.

According to The New York Times, California already rates as the largest electric-car manufacturer in the U.S.; and roughly 12 states mirror California's auto-emission standards, when changes are warranted.

In his media statement on the proposed ruling, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, "The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution."

It remains to be seen if California officials will call for the outright banishment of gas stations in the 2030s, 2040s, and beyond.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, a $370 billion investment into clean energy programs.

The Biden administration also has a public goal of cutting U.S. emissions below 40% over the next decade.