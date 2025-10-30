WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: california | election monitors | adam schiff | alex padilla | pam bondi | prop 50

Calif. Senators Urge DOJ to Withdraw Election Monitors

Thursday, 30 October 2025 03:46 PM EDT

California's Democratic senators are demanding the U.S. Justice Department immediately cancel plans to send federal election observers to the state for its statewide election next week.

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., wrote that the plan is based on "blatantly partisan motivations" and is "clearly linked" to President Donald Trump's most recent attack on the legitimacy of California's elections.

"Watch how totally dishonest the California Prop Vote is!" Trump wrote last weekend on Truth Social, referring to Proposition 50, which will appear on the state's special election ballot Tuesday.

The senators told Bondi that Trump's statement "is a stain on this deployment and any actions that the department might attempt to take based on it."

They said the department should — at a minimum — provide greater transparency and coordinate with state and local election administrators "to prevent any activities that may lead to voter intimidation or interference with elections."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
California's Democratic senators are demanding the U.S. Justice Department immediately cancel plans to send federal election observers to the state for its statewide election next week.
california, election monitors, adam schiff, alex padilla, pam bondi, prop 50
160
2025-46-30
Thursday, 30 October 2025 03:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved