Trump Endorses Lincoln in Calif. House Race

President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Kevin Lincoln in California's 13th Congressional District race on Thursday, praising the Republican's military service and record as mayor of Stockton while laying out a familiar slate of conservative priorities.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse Kevin Lincoln, who is running to represent the incredible people of California's 13th Congressional District," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Lincoln, a Marine Corps veteran, is seeking to flip the Central Valley district, which has been closely contested in recent election cycles. Trump highlighted Lincoln's background in both the military and local government, framing him as a candidate with leadership experience and a "fighting spirit."

"From bravely fighting for the U.S. Marine Corps, to leading his City as Mayor of Stockton, Kevin has served our Nation with distinction, and will bring that same Fighting Spirit to the U.S. Congress," Trump wrote.

The president went on to outline the agenda he believes Lincoln would pursue if elected, touching on economic, immigration, energy, and national security issues.

According to Trump, Lincoln would work to "Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations," and promote "MADE IN THE U.S.A."

Trump also emphasized border security, writing that Lincoln would "Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE" and "Stop Migrant Crime," language consistent with Trump's ongoing criticism of current immigration policies. Energy policy was another focus, with Trump saying Lincoln would champion "American Energy DOMINANCE."

The endorsement message also referenced strengthening the military and supporting veterans, as well as protecting gun rights. Trump said Lincoln would work to "Strengthen our Great Military/Veterans" and "Protect our always under siege Second Amendment."

Trump closed his post with an emphatic declaration of support, writing that Lincoln has his "Complete and Total Endorsement," adding, "HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Lincoln previously served as mayor of Stockton from 2020 to 2024 and has highlighted public safety, economic growth, and government accountability as key issues in his campaign.

The 13th Congressional District includes parts of San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, and Madera counties and is expected to be a competitive race in the upcoming election cycle.