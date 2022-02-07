California to End Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Next Week

California's indoor mask mandate will end next week for people vaccinated against COVID-19, The Hill reports.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, announced Monday that the mandate will end Feb. 15, although unvaccinated people will still have to wear them after that, tweeting that ''our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15. Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors. Get vaccinated. Get boosted.''

A spokesperson for Newsom added that California will continue the mask mandate in schools, however, data will be monitored and rules will be adjusted as time goes on. Local governments across the state will also be allowed to impose their own mask policies.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in California have fallen by 65% since peaking last month, Newsom said.

Figures show that about 70% of Californians are fully vaccinated.