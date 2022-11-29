Calif. State Lawmakers Ranked 4th Most Liberal

The Center for Legislative Accountability released its annual California Lawmaker Scorecard, and California's elected lawmakers' ranking has lowered the state three spots in a new 50-state analysis.

The scorecard, a project of CPAC Foundation and the American Conservative Union Foundation, analyzes all 7,400 state lawmakers across the country. The California Legislature earned a failing grade for its conservative rating of 24%, dropping the state from No. 44 in the rankings to No. 47, CaliforniaGlobe.com reported.

CLS reports that California trails Rhode Island (20%), Hawaii (19%), and Massachusetts (15%) as most liberal in America.

"This past election is likely to only worsen the plunge due to the projected flip of Republican seats to Democrat in the state Assembly," CLLS wrote.

California's top-rated conservatives are Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Granite Bay; Sen. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore; and Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, R-O'Neals.

"The Lawmaker Scorecard conservative rating is calculated on individual lawmaker voting across 186 policy areas ranging from cultural and life issues to tax, fiscal, and regulatory policies," the CLA says.

"Each year the CLA tallies over 320,000 votes to generate the scores and 50 state rankings. Only 17 California Republican lawmakers earned awards from CPAC for earning conservative ratings of 80% and above. However, an astounding 72 lawmakers earned CPAC's 'Coalition of the Radical Left' award for conservative ratings of 10% or below."

Some of the legislative areas on which the lawmaker scorecard was based: Advancing Critical Race Theory Curriculum Mandates, Climate Crisis Acts; and Permanent Vote-By-Mail Schemes.