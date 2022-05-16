×
Tags: California | Church Shooting

Authorities: Hate Against Taiwanese Led to Church Attack

Monday, 16 May 2022 03:28 PM

 A gunman in deadly attack at California church was Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people, authorities said.

The shooting killed John Cheng and five others were wounded in an attack at a Southern California church, authorities said at a Monday news conference.

Worshippers detained the gunman Sunday by hog-tying his legs with an electrical cord until authorities arrived, according to authorities.

Congregant Jerry Chen said he saw church members screaming, running and ducking under tables. Officials did not immediately disclose a motive for the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas has been booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


