Tags: Mass Shootings | California | Church Shooting | sacramento

Man Kills 3 Children, 1 Other, Himself at California Church

Man Kills 3 Children, 1 Other, Himself at California Church
Police tape blocks the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Monday, 28 February 2022 11:00 PM

A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. He didn't know their genders.

The identity of the other victim wasn't immediately known.

A church employee heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassman said. The shooting occurred in the main sanctuary area, he said.

Sheriff's officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, Grassman said.

Officials didn't know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were at the church or if there were any services or activities at the time of the shooting.

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio also contributed from LA.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
