Calif. Passes Bill That Could Ban Manufacture of Skittles

A bill that could ban or force the makers of Skittles and Pez to change their recipes has headed to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for signature after the state Legislature voted to ban the manufacture, sale, and distribution of four chemicals in foods connected to cancer, disease, and mood problems, the Daily Mail has reported.

The bill, which would come into force on Jan. 1, 2027, would end the use of brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, and Red Dye No. 3 in the state's food supply, imposing fines of up to $10,000 for those who do not comply. Newsom will have until Oct. 14 to sign or veto the bill.

"Today's bipartisan vote marks a huge step forward in our effort to protect children and families in California from dangerous and toxic chemicals in our food supply," said Democrat Assembly member Jesse Gabriel, who introduced the bill. "It's unacceptable that the U.S. is so far behind the rest of the world when it comes to food safety."

Brian Ronholm, the director of food policy at Consumer Reports, added, "Toxic chemicals that have been shown to cause cancer and other chronic health problems should not be allowed in our food.

"Unfortunately, the Food and Drug Administration hasn't taken action to protect the public, despite the well-documented risks these harmful chemicals pose to our health."

Ronholm applauded "state lawmakers for voting to ban these hazardous chemicals from food" and urged "Gov. Newsom to sign this landmark legislation into law."

However, industry stakeholders — including directors from the National Confectioners Association, California Grocers Association and the American Chemistry Council — criticized the ban, saying it is unnecessary because the safety of the additives was already being reviewed through several existing measures, according to the Daily Mail.