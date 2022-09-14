×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: california | abortion | state law | roe v wade | fetus

California Prop 1 Permits All Abortions in Battle Against US Restrictions

California Prop 1 Permits All Abortions in Battle Against US Restrictions
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during news conference to announce a new bill on abortion restrictions, on Capitol Hill Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Graham's proposal would enact a national ban on abortions after the 15 week mark. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 September 2022 01:21 PM EDT

California is sizing up the battle for the universal right to terminate pregnancies after Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Tuesday proposed a bill that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks.

California's Proposition 1 seeks to add a law to the state Constitution to allow all abortions and says the state "shall not deny or interfere with" the right to an abortion or use of contraceptives, Politico reported.

Graham's bill would attempt to usurp state's rights on a law like California's, but that would set up court battles again that might surface all the way back to the Supreme Court, according to experts.

"If the federal government comes in and says 'no abortions after 15 weeks,' and that is upheld, then there's no abortions after 15 weeks," says Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson. "It doesn't matter what state you live in."

But Levinson's "no abortions after 15 weeks" remark is not an accurate depiction of the Graham bill. It restricts abortions after 15 weeks, but still permits them in the exceptions of rape, incest, and pregnancies that threaten maternal health.

California, an overwhelmingly liberal and pro-choice voting base, will vote on Proposition 1 in these midterms.

Graham's bill is unlikely to pass the House and Senate without the Republican majority after the midterms. Even then, President Joe Biden would be likely to veto it.

This would mean, if Republicans even could get a national 15-week restriction on abortion, a California law would be firepower in the courts against it, according to Berkeley Law’s California Constitution Executive Director David Carrillo, who called it a "major new weapon to combat Congressional overreach."

"A state constitutional right allows California's lawyers to position state sovereignty against federal commerce clause powers," Carrillo told Politico.

Congress would have to use the Commerce Clause to justify authority over states rights on abortion.

"Now more than ever, we must show the rest of the country that we cannot go backward, that we must affirm abortion rights and we must protect the most vulnerable among us," Yes on Proposition 1 co-chairs Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, and Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California President and CEO Jodi Hicks wrote in a statement, calling Graham's proposal "despicable."

Pro-life Republicans argue "the most vulnerable among us" are those of the unborn.

California is the blue-state leader in the U.S. and ready to lead the fight for universal abortions. After Graham's proposal, California launched abortion.ca.gov to provide access for abortions in California, including those from out of state.

"We have your back," California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a video on the page.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
California is sizing up the battle for the universal right to terminate pregnancies after Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Tuesday proposed a bill that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks.
california, abortion, state law, roe v wade, fetus
436
2022-21-14
Wednesday, 14 September 2022 01:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved