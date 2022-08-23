Rasmussen: Californians Oppose Limitless Abortions

Most Californians support limits on abortion, a Rasmussen Reports and Real Impact survey found.

Among likely California voters, 79% say abortion should be limited to within the first six months of pregnancy; only 13% say abortion should be legal at any time during pregnancy up to the moment of birth, Rasmussen Reports and Real Impact said.

The findings come as California prepares for a referendum on abortion rights in November.

The Rasmussen Reports and Real Impact poll found that 73% of California voters believe abortion should be legal only under certain circumstances after a fetus could survive outside the womb, and 69% believe abortion should be legal only under certain circumstances once a fetus develops a nervous system and can feel pain.

The survey conducted Aug. 10-11 among 1,006 likely California voters also found:

14% think abortion should be legal up to six months of pregnancy.

32% say abortion should be legal up to three months of pregnancy.

19% believe abortion only should be legal during the first month of pregnancy.

14% think all abortions should be illegal.

In November’s midterms, California voters will decide Proposition 1, which would amend the state constitution to read: "The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion."

Despite the findings regarding abortions, Rasmussen Reports said 66% of California voters support Proposition 1, including 49% who strongly support it.

A total of 27%, including 17% who strongly oppose, oppose the proposition.

Rasmussen Reports said many California voters who support the measure think there should be limits on late-term abortion.

"[Gov.] Gavin Newsom's radical liberal government is trying to sneak past the people of California a constitutional amendment that would pave the way for abortion without limitations," said Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills.

"Proposition 1 on the 2022 ballot – which places no limits on abortion – is way too extreme even in a state where the majority say they are pro-choice. I believe abortion should never be enshrined in our constitution and allowing late-term abortion is especially evil."

Rasmussen Reports said that twice as many California voters consider themselves pro-choice (62%) as pro-life (31%). However, even among pro-choice voters, only 18% believe abortion should be legal at any time during pregnancy up to the moment of birth.

A majority (51%) of pro-choice voters don't think abortion should be legal past three months into a pregnancy, while 19% say it should be legal up to six months of a pregnancy.

The survey also found that 52% of California voters disapprove and 45% approve of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and sent the issue to the states.