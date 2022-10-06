×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: caldwell | trial | death | list | mehta

Judge Denies Prosecutors' Bid to Use 'Death List' in Oath Keepers' Trial

Thomas Caldwell
Thomas Caldwell, a defendant charged with seditious conspiracy in his connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, arrives at federal court last week in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 06 October 2022 11:49 AM EDT

A judge has denied the Justice Department's request to use the so-called "death list" of state/local officials during the trial of Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell, ABC News reported.

Senior Editor for Law & Crime Marisa Sarnoff tweeted on Thursday: "[District Judge Amit] Mehta believes the relevance of the note is low and risk of bias is high. Caldwell's 'Death List' will not be allowed as evidence.

And she added in another tweet: "Mehta denied the motion: 'At most, what it shows is that Mr. Caldwell maybe — maybe, at most — that he had some [thoughts of] violence. Maybe. But the note itself has seemingly nothing to do w the alleged conspiracy.'"

Caldwell is a retired Navy lieutenant commander. He once worked for the FBI, and was indicted earlier this year with Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, destroying government property and entering a restricted building in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Reuters said.

In court filings, prosecutors said the FBI had found a document entitled "Death List" during a search of Caldwell's home with the handwritten name of an election official in another state.

Prosecutors have not identified the person, except to say the official had received some publicity because of the 2020 presidential election and is not from Caldwell's home state of Virginia.

And The Washington Post had noted that prosecutors said a law enforcement search on Jan. 19, 2021, of the Virginia home of Caldwell, found the document that included the words "Death List" handwritten across the top with the name of a Georgia election official and a purported family member of the official.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A judge has denied the Justice Department's request to use the so-called "death list" of state/local officials during the trial of Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell, ABC News reported.
caldwell, trial, death, list, mehta
278
2022-49-06
Thursday, 06 October 2022 11:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved