Caitlyn Jenner Slams NCAA's New Policy for Transgender Athletes

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner criticized the National Collegiate Athletic Association's decision to allow transgender athletes to participate in women's sports Thursday.

Appearing on "America Reports," Jenner said she was "disappointed" in the decision.

"The NCAA just kicked the can down the road, and it's unfortunate," she said. "I am out there to protect women's sports."

Like policies adopted by the U.S. and International Olympic committees, the NCAA's new policy will allow transgender athletes to participate in sports on a sport-by-sport basis. Transgender athletes will be required "to document sport-specific testosterone levels beginning four weeks before their sport's championship selections," the organization said.

Jenner called the decision a symptom of a "woke world gone wild."

"I don’t know why the governing bodies of many of the different organizations are so intent on getting such a small number of people [trans athletes] ... why they're bending over to this one person," she said, referring to University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. "It doesn't have to be that way."

Breaking Ivy League records since starting on the women's team this season, Thomas previously competed at Penn as a man for two full seasons before transitioning.

What the NCAA failed to consider, Jenner said, is that transgender women athletes who went through typical male puberty during adolescence still have an advantage over their biologically female colleagues, and one year of testosterone suppression therapy, as required by the NCAA, isn't enough to ensure fairness in women's sports.

"In Lia Thomas' case, I don't care about her testosterone levels for the last year or two," Jenner said. "Honestly, I care about her testosterone levels for the first 16, 17 years of her life. That's what we are fighting against here."

Jenner said she practices what she preaches, as she declined an invitation to join an all-women's golf tournament because of the biological edge she holds over her competitors.

She called on the NCAA to reconsider the policy.

"Look at how hard women have fought over the last 30, 40 years," Jenner said. "I remember back in the 1980s and Donna de Varona who worked so hard on Title IX for equality and pay and getting women into sports. Why do we want to ruin sports for just a couple of people?"