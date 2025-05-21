A leader of the anti-Israel Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is cheering former President Joe Biden's "aggressive" cancer diagnosis and said sitting President Donald Trump's "time will come."

CAIR San Francisco Executive Director Zahra Billoo is also a member of Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's California Civil Liberties Program advisory panel.

"There is no amount of cancer treatment that can protect President Joe Biden from the prayers of the oppressed and ultimately God's wrath," she wrote on X.

When a poster replied "Trump first," Billoo doubled down saying "his time will come too."

The Washington Free Beacon reporting on the insensitivity of her remarks led her to reshare it with further hate speech.

"A right-wing news outlet took issue with this post, so I'm resharing it for good measure," she wrote Wednesday on X. "Read it and weep.

"They must not under understand the immense faith I have and how deeply I believe God is the most just," she wrote. "Still, if anything, cancer is less painful than a genocide."

Israel is also seeking to destroy Hamas' terrorist group to remove it from power and demilitarize and deradicalize Gaza before it ends the ongoing war against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi terrorists in Gaza, the West Bank, and throughout the Middle East.

Billoo is not alone on the left in cheering Biden's cancer diagnosis, as former Bernie Sanders surrogate Shaun King called Biden a "genocidal monster," and said "I hope his final days are painful."

Also, Taylor Lorenz, former reporter for The Washington Post, wrote "Hopefully he rots in hell and rests in piss."