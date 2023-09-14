×
Tags: caesars | hackers | cyberattack

Caesars Hacked, Loses $15 Million in Ransom Pay

By    |   Thursday, 14 September 2023 03:50 PM EDT

Hotel and casino giant Caesars on Thursday said it was breached by hackers in a cyberattack that cost the company $15 million in ransom pay, according to an SEC regulatory filing.

The hackers "acquired a copy of, among other data, our loyalty program database, which includes driver's license numbers and/or social security numbers for a significant number of members in the database," the company said.

"We are still investigating the extent of any additional personal or otherwise sensitive information contained in the files acquired by the unauthorized actor. We have no evidence to date that any member passwords/PINs, bank account information, or payment card information (PCI) were acquired by the unauthorized actor."

Public companies are required to file 8-K notices with the SEC when an event or incident has a material effect on their businesses.

Caesars implied it had paid a ransom, stating it had "taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorized actor, although we cannot guarantee this result."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the entertainment giant paid about half of the $30 million demanded by hackers to prevent stolen data from being disclosed.

The hacking group thought to be responsible is Scattered Spider, according to several news outlets.

The Journal said the group uses several techniques to break into companies, including something called social engineering, the tactic of manipulating, influencing, or deceiving a person to gain control over a computer system, or to steal personal and financial information.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Thursday, 14 September 2023 03:50 PM
