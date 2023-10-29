Rep. Donalds: Speaker Wait Hasn't Stopped Biden Probe

The distraction of Republican disunity in arguing over selecting a new House speaker has not stopped the further gathering of evidence of bribery and influence peddling by President Joe Biden and his family, Rep. Byron Donalds told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

The Florida Republican, who is a member of the House Oversight Committee, said that during the three weeks of the speaker controversy, there was more proof brought to light.

"We're going to use that information and continue to get more bank records to follow the money line [leading to the president] and ... the chain of evidence," he said.

Donalds said that the most damning evidence against the president of which he is aware are "the transactions that went to Joe Biden, money actually going into his hands."

One of the things that we will uncover is that there "were payments made on behalf of Joe Biden where they didn't give the money to him but money was spent on his behalf."

The congressman also said there is "a cover-up going on in the FBI and at the Department of Justice. We are now getting information that federal prosecutors were being stonewalled by the FBI, something that, according to Scott Brady, never happened at any other point in his career, but because of this investigation he had to get clearances to continue the investigative process."

He reiterated that Republicans will "continue to follow the evidence to see where it takes us."

Regarding new House Speaker Mike Johnson, Donalds said, "I am happy for him. He's going to do a tremendous job leading the House of Representatives. You have a man of impeccable character and impeccable integrity, and the members have rallied around him. We're getting back to work and doing our jobs."