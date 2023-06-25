Rep. Donalds: Dems Closing Ranks Against Trump

The House Democrats' cheers for Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and their taunts of "shame" as Speaker Kevin McCarthy read his censorship documents show they will continue to close ranks when it comes to the revelations about the Russian collusion probe into former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, Rep. Byron Donalds said Sunday.

"My reaction is that the Democrats will close ranks until that person actually ends up in jail," the Florida Republican said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "For them, admitting that they were wrong unravels their entire narrative especially on this piece of Russia collusion, because this has been the platform for their politics since 2016."

And as the narrative continues to unravel, Donalds said, "It's demonstrating to the American people that they have continuously lied about where our country is, the status of institutions, and who they are and what they're about."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who was on the program with Donalds, said the display Democrats made during the censure was "obscene."

"They were yelling 'shame,' but what's shameful is they are supporting a guy who betrayed his oath of office," Mace said. "He lied to the American people. He leaked classified information from the Intel Committee. We had to kick him off the Intel Committee, then we had to censure him, and they are cheerleading this guy. And in the same sentence, they're trying to sentence Donald Trump for having documents he did not leak to jail for life. They want to give him a death sentence for just having documents."

That, she said, is "hypocritical, idiotic;and that is what's so shameful. Byron and I are trying to let the American people there are investigations ongoing. We want the American people to make the decision about 2024, and this is why '24 is so important to our country right now."

Meanwhile, Donalds said Trump will not let the indictments against him stop him from seeking a return to the White House.

"We already know what happened here," he said. "The only reason this has become a criminal probe is because the White House counsel allowed the Department of Justice to expand this to become a criminal probe."

He added that the Trump investigation and indictment were not necessary, as presidents have a five-year period under the Presidential Records Act to review items in their possession and negotiate with the National Archives.

Mace added that the indictment is further proof that there is "corruption at the highest levels," but "Trump is going to fight to show the truth."

The investigation into President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and their family's actions will continue, Donalds said, including into IRS whistleblowers' claims that the Department of Justice had its thumb on the Hunter Biden probe.

"You mean to tell me there are investigations that the IRS and the Department of Justice that are being tamped down by the political brass and the White House doesn't know, Joe Biden doesn't know, the chief of staff doesn't know? Donald said.

"That is a lie. They all know. This is a cover-up," he added. "Richard Nixon never did anything to the scale of what's happening in front of us right now, and this is because the Biden family was getting millions and millions of dollars and they concealed it from the American people. They weren't paying taxes on this money. Was Joe Biden paying his fair share? No, he was not. At the same time, he's gaslighting the American people. This is a travesty for our country."