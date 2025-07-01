Rep. Donalds Raises $22 Million for Governor Bid

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., has raised $22 million so far for his campaign for governor. That's a surprisingly strong fundraising start — and the flow of money continues.

Donalds got a lift from President Donald Trump in February with a campaign endorsement that was announced before Donalds said he would run for the office.

Within weeks of entering the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis, Donalds had built up a campaign fund of over $12 million. Florida Politics reported that $5 million of that came from billionaire businessman and investment specialist Jeff Yass.

Axios reported that the current $22 million campaign fund "dwarfs" that of each of the potentially two dozen rivals in the race.

Florida is a Republican stronghold, with GOP voters outnumbering Democrats by more than 1 million. A Trump endorsement is considered the gold standard among Republicans.

Donalds was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016 and then to Congress in 2020. He represents the state's 19th Congressional District along Florida's southwestern coast, including the city of Cape Coral.