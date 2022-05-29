Rep. Donalds: Dems Want Gas Prices Higher

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on Sunday charged the Biden administration is doing little to bring down soaring gasoline prices because the rises could help push their Green New Deal ambitions.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Donalds asserted Democrats “want gas prices higher.”

“Let's stop playing games. They want gas prices higher period. They want the Green New Deal accomplished,” he charged. “They want to follow the people that were in Davos last week at the World Economic Forum as opposed to helping working-class families.”

“The number one way you push people into poverty is with rising energy prices,” Donalds added. “This administration is not going to change anything they are doing.”

According to Donalds, giving up oil and gas will make us more beholden to China.

“If we give up oil and natural gas, we go to these renewable energies, you [have] China dominating mineral production across the globe,” he maintained. “Joe Biden is selling us out to the Chinese. That's why he is happy about this transition while millions of Americans suffer every single day trying to figure how they are putting gas in the car but also how they are going to be food on the table.”

Donalds said the economic plans are following "are disastrous for our country,” he continued. “They empower China.”

“The reasons food prices are up is because fertilizer is a derivative of oil production,” he said. “You get fertilizer from oil” and not windmills and solar panels.

Donalds added that if House and Senate Republicans become the majority after the November election, “there are lots of things” they can do.

“Number one, through the budget process we can actually enforce this administration to open up oil production,” he noted.

“If you are not refining more oil and natural gas here at home, if we do not expand our refining capacity, it is going to be so difficult for manufacturing plants to come back to the United States because we will not have the energy foundation for those manufacturing plants to actually operate,” he warned.

Related Stories: