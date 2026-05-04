Rep. Donalds Surges Ahead in Fla. GOP Governor Race

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., holds a commanding lead in the GOP primary for Florida's governor, leading all other candidates by more than 45 percentage points in a recent poll from Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, according to a Florida Politics report.

A full 54% of likely GOP primary voters said they support Donalds, compared with 9% for investor James Fishback, 7% for Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, and 2% for former state House Speaker Paul Renner.

"Undecideds have moved toward Byron Donalds at a greater rate than any other Republican candidate since January," a polling memo read. "Despite their constant lies and attacks, Fishback and Collins are not gaining any real traction, and Byron Donalds is clearly the overwhelming favorite to be the GOP nominee in this year's election for Governor."

The memo cited Donalds' endorsement from President Donald Trump as a major reason for his popularity surge.

Donalds holds a massive fundraising advantage, having raised over $22 million as of April.

His "Dream for Florida" platform centers on reducing government costs in home building, easing regulatory burdens, and enhancing educational environments.

"Polling continues to confirm what we've seen from day one on the ground: Floridians are choosing Byron Donalds because he is the Trump-endorsed America First conservative who will lower costs, fight illegal immigration, and take the fight directly to the Radical Democrats in November," said Ryan Smith, who chairs the Friends of Byron Donalds political committee.