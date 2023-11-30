Rep. Donalds Would Say Yes to Trump VP Nod

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said he absolutely would say yes to being Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump's running mate as a means to help "save this country."

Donalds made the comments Thursday during an interview on SiriusXM's "The Julie Mason Show," hosted by Elliot Williams.

"I mean, who wouldn't?" Donalds said when asked the question.

"I think that, for me, it's about wanting to save this country. I'm here to help and get the job done," Donalds told Williams. "I'm a Republican. I'm very conservative. But this is not about a Republican-Democrat thing; it's about the country and a future for everybody."

Donalds endorsed Trump over his home state's governor, Ron DeSantis, in April.

"So if that's something that's open to me, would I do that? Yeah, I would, because I want to do everything possible to help get our country on track," Donalds said, "because despite our political disagreements in America, we are the best country in the world. It ain't close."

"Back on track" is the same phrase Donalds used in his endorsement of Trump in April.

"There is only one leader at this time in our nation's history who can seize the moment and deliver what we need: to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again. That is why I'm honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for president in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me," Donalds said then.

Donalds also made a short bid for speaker of the House after the first two failed bids by Republican Reps. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio. Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., was picked over Donalds and others, but he dropped his campaign after criticism from Trump.