Survey: Many Open to Meds to Curb Drinking

A new survey reveals that many Americans expect to binge drink this holiday season, but they're also interested in alternatives such as medication to keep them from overindulging.

The survey conducted by BuzzRx and provided to Newsmax, shows that more than 30% of Americans expect to binge drink on New Year's Eve; more than one in seven parents said they would binge drink on Christmas Eve; and that nearly half of the Gen-Z respondents said they drink more during the holidays so they feel more comfortable in social settings.

The poll also shows that 93% of Americans are aware of the potential effects of mixing medication with alcohol, but three in 10 have done that.

Still, more than one in 10 respondents said they are interested in a pill that would lessen their desire to drink.

The survey involved 1,003 Americans, including 25% baby boomers; 26% Gen X; 26% millennials; and 24% Gen Z (totaling over 100% due to rounding).

New Year's Eve stood out as the holiday most associated with binge drinking:

More than three in 10 are likely to binge drink.

60% choose beer.

58% choose mixed drinks.

49% choose wine.

Holiday settings where different generations are more likely to drink were different according to age:

Gen Z, (born between 1997 and 2012) were 43% more likely to drink at gatherings with friends than at family events.

Baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) were 19% more likely to drink at family gatherings.

Gen X, (born between 1965 and 1979/80) were most likely to drink alone at home during the holidays, by 16%.

There were also generational and gender distinctions at play among people more likely to mix alcohol with prescription drugs, including:

Gen Z, 31% more likely.

Baby boomers, 15% more likely.

Women were also 22% more likely then men to hide their medications during family gatherings or social events, reflecting a concern among women about medical privacy.

Meanwhile, some people who responded to the survey said they'd be interested in a medication, such as naltrexone, which manages alcohol cravings by reducing the desire to drink.

The appeal of such medications and interest varied by generation:

Gen Z, 13%.

Baby boomers, 7%.

Still, almost half of the Gen Z respondents, at 46%, said they are concerned about the long-term health implications of such medication, and one in five baby boomers said they are concerned that the drug could have implications with other medications.