×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Biden Administration | buttigieg | infrastructure | deal

Buttigieg Says Time Is Running Out for Infrastructure Deal

Buttigieg Says Time Is Running Out for Infrastructure Deal

Sunday, 30 May 2021 12:19 PM

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg suggested time is running out for Republicans to reach a deal with the Biden administration on infrastructure spending before Democrats go it alone.

“The president keeps saying inaction is not an option. And time is not unlimited here,” Buttigieg said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” one of three appearances on Sunday talk shows.

The two sides have been negotiating over President Joe Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan to boost spending on traditional infrastructure as well on the so-called caring economy. Biden has suggested a $1.7 trillion package, less than his original proposal, but Republicans are pushing for a smaller deal.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the West Virginia Republican involved in the negotiations, said there’s momentum “building” toward a bipartisan deal and that Biden has expressed his desire for it numerous times.

“We’re edging toward one another,” she said on “Fox News Sunday.” “But if in the end there’s no deal, it won’t be for a lack of effort.”

She said the two sides are still trying to agree on a “core, solid definition” of infrastructure, and that the bill should focus on traditional physical infrastructure -- like fixing roads, bridges and waterways -- as well as broadband.

Social or human infrastructure are “great things that we need to discuss” but shouldn’t be included in the current measure, she said.

Buttigieg said talks have been “healthy” but that time is running out to come to an agreement before Congress returns June 7.

“We are getting pretty close to a fish-or-cut bait moment, but I will tell you that on the fishing side of things, the negotiations have been healthy,” he said. “I just want to emphasize, we really are talking about the next few days.”

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg suggested time is running out for Republicans to reach a deal with the Biden administration on infrastructure spending before Democrats go it alone."The president keeps saying inaction is not an option. And time is not unlimited...
buttigieg, infrastructure, deal
289
2021-19-30
Sunday, 30 May 2021 12:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved