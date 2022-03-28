Elon Musk Announces He Has COVID-19 Again

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 again, almost two years after previously contracting the virus.

''Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly [I] have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms,'' he posted to his Twitter account. According to Greek mythology, Theseus was the founder of Athens, and he killed the Minotaur, according to the World History Encyclopedia.

Musk told Time magazine in a December 2021 interview that he and all of his eligible children were vaccinated but was opposed to requiring the jab for those who do not want it.

''You are taking a risk, but people do risky things all the time,'' Musk of the unvaccinated. ''I believe we've got to watch out for the erosion of freedom in America.''

The Tesla CEO also kept the company's plant in Fremont, California, operating in 2020 despite lockdown orders, The Washington Post reported at the time.

If ''you feel uncomfortable coming back to work at this time, please do not feel obligated to do so,'' Musk wrote in an email sent to factory workers in May 2020, according to the Post.

He reportedly did not face any repercussions from the state or Alameda County for his decision to remain open.

A year later, Musk moved Tesla's headquarters from Silicon Valley to a town outside of Austin, Texas, according to The Associated Press.

''The tax incentives down the road, we believe, will be massive when you compare taxes versus California,'' Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said of the move. ''Getting employees is much cheaper and easier in Texas.''