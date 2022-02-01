George W. Bush Donated to Campaigns of Cheney, Murkowski

Former President George W. Bush donated money to the reelection campaigns of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski at the end of last year, a demonstration of support for two of the most prominent Republicans who backed the impeachment of former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

Although Bush has given money to numerous Republican political campaigns in recent years, these were apparently his first donations of 2021 and are significant in that they are Trump's top Republican targets of this November's midterm elections in retribution for their votes to impeach him, according to Politico.

The primaries for both Wyoming and Alaska are on Aug. 16.

Bush contributed $2,900 to Cheney on two separate occasions, the maximum amount that an individual can give a candidate's campaign committee for both a primary and general election, The Hill reported. Cheney raised more than $2 million in the final quarter of last year and entered 2022 with some $4.7 million in the bank.

Bush had also contributed in 2016 to Cheney, whose father was vice president in Bush's administration, Politico reported.

In addition, Bush donated $2,900 to Murkowski’s primary campaign against Kelly Tshibaka, who was endorsed by Trump, according to the Hill.

Murkowski received almost $1.4 million in the last quarter in 2021 and started this year with nearly $4.3 million on hand.

Bush's brother, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, also contributed $1,000 to Cheney's campaign in November, bringing his total donations to her to $3,000 for the election cycle.