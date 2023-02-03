Fla. Mom Pressing Charges Against Students who Beat her Kids on Bus

A Florida mother is pressing charges against the students who beat her children on a school bus, Local10 reported.

A video posted to social media shows a 9-year-old girl being beaten by several older boys on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, Florida.

Another video showed her 10-year-old brother being beaten on the same bus. The incident happened Wednesday.

"Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, the mother of the young girl who was attacked.

"Another kid came out of nowhere and hit my son and he fell to his knees, and they started to hit him," said Jenni.

Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested the offender and said he will be "charged accordingly. Additionally, those involved will be disciplined according to the code of student conduct."

Jenni says her kids have been enrolled in the school for just three weeks and that she spoke to administrators about prior bullying incidents.

"We've had issues before with my son and the kids on the bus, and also in the cafeteria and at dismissal," the mother said. "I already drew the line and I was also on the phone with the district — I spoke with someone from the district — and the only thing they could advise me of was to continue to speak with the principal and pull up a bully report."

She said she fears someone could get seriously hurt or even killed if this continues.

"You're taking care of our children — you're still responsible for them," she said. "That's what you have a job for. Not only to teach them, but if you see anything going on in your classroom, you don't necessarily have to physically intervene, but call somebody who can. Because if somebody's child ends up dead, it's on the school."