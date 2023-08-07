×
Tags: bus | crash | pennsylvania

Multiple Passengers Killed in Pennsylvania Bus Crash

Multiple Passengers Killed in Pennsylvania Bus Crash
Authorities on the scene following a fatal bus crash in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 6. (AP)
 

Monday, 07 August 2023 07:03 AM EDT

Multiple passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania, state police said.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County's Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. The bus flipped on its side.

Police said in a statement that “multiple passengers” died.

Multiple people also were taken to a hospital with injuries, but police didn’t immediately release further information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsfront
Monday, 07 August 2023 07:03 AM
