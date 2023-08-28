Gov. Burgum Says He Would Reject Trump's VP Offer

The Hill reported Monday that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said he will not accept an offer to be former President Donald Trump's vice president if the position is offered.

"No, I would not," Burgum said Monday on "CNN This Morning." "Happy to do lots of other things. I [had a] fabulous 30 years in the private sector, a lot of opportunities there."

Burgum also said he won't seek a Cabinet position if Trump returns to the Oval Office.

"I'm not running for a Cabinet position. I'm not selling a book, I'm not running [for] Cabinet," The Hill reported Burgum as saying. "All I've ever done: CEO, entrepreneur, build businesses, attract talent, be successful, understand how the globe works, and lead stuff, like the miracle story, the success story of North Dakota."

Trump, who skipped the Republican National Committee primary debate last week, told Newsmax in an interview that Burgum made a good impression.

"I actually like the governor. I respect him a lot. He was great," Trump told Newsmax. "He endorsed me twice, the governor of North Dakota. I think he's got something very good about him. He's a high-quality person."

Burgum, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy said they would reject a vice presidential offer from Trump.

According to his biography on the state's official website, Burgum took office as North Dakota's 33rd governor in December 2016 after a career as a businessman, running the Great Plains Software company from 1983 until its sale to Microsoft in 2001.

The biography said he remained at Microsoft through 2007 as a senior vice president while founding the Kilbourne Group real estate development firm in 2006.

Trump is far ahead in the GOP primary polls, leading DeSantis 49.2% to 15%, with Ramaswamy third at 10.1%, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling website.

Burgum is polling at less than 1%.

In July, the New York Times reported that DeSantis also rejected the prospect of being Trump's vice president.

"I'm not a No. 2 guy," the Times reported DeSantis saying in response to a question during an appearance on the Wisconsin Right Now podcast July 12. "I think I'm a leader. Governor of Florida, I've been able to accomplish a lot. I think I probably could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn't really have any authority."