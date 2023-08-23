×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: burchett | grusch | ufo | uap | dod | pentagon

Lawmakers' Letter Demands UFO Program Details From Intel IG

By    |   Wednesday, 23 August 2023 07:18 PM EDT

Six members of Congress are demanding answers from the intelligence community about how much the various agencies know about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and five other members of the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security and the Border sent a letter to the Intelligence Community Inspector General Thomas Monheim on Monday asking for information on the various government programs, facilities, and other items relating to UAPs, the government's term for UFOs.

"Which intelligence community members, positions, facilities, military bases, or other actors are involved with UAP crash retrieval programs, directly or indirectly?" the letter asks. "Which intelligence community members, positions, facilities, military bases, or other actors are involved with UAP reverse engineering programs, directly or indirectly?"

The letter was sent in response to the testimony of U.S. Air Force veteran and former intelligence officer David Grusch in front of the committee on July 26.

A whistleblower, Grusch told lawmakers that there are programs concealed by the U.S. government that have retrieved and "reverse engineered" UAPs.

He testified that he was asked in 2019 by a UAP government task force head to identify the classified programs related to that issue but said he could not reveal secret details to the committee in a public setting.

According to Grusch, the United States has been aware of extraterrestrial "nonhuman" activity since the 1930s.

"I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multidecade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access," he said.

The Pentagon denied Grusch's claims, which were made under oath.

"[Investigators have not found] any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently," a Defense Department representative, Sue Gough, said.

Grusch also said he faced retaliation for bringing the information to the committee but did not disclose the nature of the retaliation due to an ongoing investigation, the report said.

"It was very brutal and very unfortunate, some of the tactics they used to hurt me both professionally and personally," Grusch said.

In addition to Burchett, the letter, which sets a date for a response of Sept. 15, was signed by Republican Reps. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Eric Burlison of Missouri, and Andy Ogles of Tennnessee, as well as Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Charles Kim

Charles Kim, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years in reporting on news and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Six members of Congress are demanding answers from the intelligence community about how much the various agencies know about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).
burchett, grusch, ufo, uap, dod, pentagon
410
2023-18-23
Wednesday, 23 August 2023 07:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved