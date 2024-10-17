WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: buffett | berkshire | bank of america | stake

Buffett's Berkshire Continues to Reduce BofA Stake

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, makes his way to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 13, 2023, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Getty Images)

Thursday, 17 October 2024 09:10 PM EDT

Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has unloaded more Bank of America stock as it continues to trim stake in the U.S. banking giant, according to a regulatory filing.

Berkshire sold nearly 8.7 million shares for $370 million, as of Oct. 15, the filing showed.

Last week, Berkshire sold 9.5 million shares worth $382.4 million that brought its stake in the company to below 10%, according to a separate regulatory filing.

The investment giant began trimming its stake in mid-July when it sold about 33.9 million shares for around $1.48 billion. Since then, it has netted more than $10 billion from these sales.

Buffett, one of the world's most revered investors, first invested in Bank of America back 2011 when he purchased $5 billion worth of its preferred stock.

Newsfront
2024-10-17
Thursday, 17 October 2024 09:10 PM
