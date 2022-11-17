Unarmed Guard Ejects Gunman from Buffalo Drug Treatment Clinic

An unarmed security guard ejected a gunman from the Alba de Vida substance abuse treatment clinic in Buffalo, New York Thursday morning, according to NPR.

Jeremy Griffin, 48, of Williamsville, New York, allegedly fired one round from an AR-15 into the wall before the guard forced him against a wall, took him outside and pinned him to the ground with another security guard's help.

Buffalo police released surveillance footage that allegedly showed Griffin entering the facility and waving the weapon before being confronted by the unnamed security guard.

The guard ran toward him after he fired a shot and shoved him up against the wall. A struggle ensued before the guard dragged Griffin outside, followed by another security guard.

Video footage from outside the clinic showed the two guards wrestling him to the ground while two bystanders helped get the AR-15 away from him.

Police said at least two more rounds were fired during the struggle, but there were no injuries.

Griffin has been charged with several felonies, including attempted murder. Police say he shot a woman in the leg at a home on Pennsylvania Street before heading to the clinic. The woman's injuries were non-life-threatening and she was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, according to NPR.

"[Both shootings] were an attempted robbery seeking what we believe to be drugs," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a press conference. "There was, at this point, no other motive other than an attempted robbery."

Buffalo Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working to trace where the AR-15 came from. Officials said the magazine was loaded with more than 10 rounds of ammunition, which is banned in New York.

The New York SAFE Act prohibits possession of a magazine that holds more than 10 rounds of ammunition regardless of when it was made or obtained.

According to NPR, the clinic is run by Promesa Inc., and affiliated with the human services nonprofit Acacia Network. One of the services it provides is medication-assisted treatment for substance abuse.

"The Acacia Network commends the tremendous bravery of our employees, who immediately sprang into action and averted a possible tragedy," Assistant Vice President of Communications and Development Gabriela Gonzalez told NPR. "We are proud of the safety and security measures we have in place, including our dedicated security personnel."