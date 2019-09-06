House to Vote on Short-Term Spending Bill

In a move aimed at avoiding another government shutdown, the House will vote on a stopgap measure to fund the government soon after lawmakers return to Washington next week, CBS News is reporting.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the vote will come the week of Sept. 16.

A budget was approved by Congress last month, but no action has been taken on an appropriations bill that funds government operations, according to the network news.

The short-term funding measure is designed to give lawmakers in the House and Senate time to negotiate over appropriations bills.

The Senate would have about two weeks to take up House bills or come up with an alternative to avert what would be the third shutdown under President Donald Trump, according to Politico.

“While the House did its work and sent ten appropriations bills to the Senate, covering 96% of government funding, I am disappointed that the Senate failed to introduce a single appropriations bill for the first time in more than three decades," Hoyer said in a letter to the Democratic caucus.

"As we wait for them to complete their work so that we can begin conference negotiations, a continuing resolution will be necessary to prevent another government shutdown like the one we experienced earlier this year, which harmed thousands of American families."