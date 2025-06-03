WH Myth-Busting Memo: Dems 'Totally Lost the Plot'

The White House pushed back on claims made by Democrats as Republicans seek to pass President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

The White House rapid response team began by calling out a statement made by Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., on MSNBC in which he labeled the Trump budget "bad for our country, bad for our families, bad for everyone."

Calling Tuesday's memo a "mythbuster," the administration shamed the Democrats for opposing "the largest tax cut in history," and how Trump's bill promises to implement substantial tax cuts for seniors and those making $30,000 to $80,000 per year.

The memo also questioned why the Democrats, who claim to be the party of the working class, would object to implementing "no taxes on tips" and "no taxes on overtime for law enforcement and nurses."

Trump's budget also proposes raising the child tax credit, expanding childcare access to American families, as well as health savings accounts, all of which the Democrats oppose.

Last month, the House narrowly passed the bill by a 215-214 vote, and Trump has since urged GOP Senators to "work as fast as they can" to get the bill to his desk prior by July 4.

The White House memo as Trump is receiving public opposition from not only Democrats, but high-profile conservatives. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., citing a debt-ceiling increase, called the bill "a non-starter," and former DOGE head Elon Musk gave it his most direct criticism to date calling it an "outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination."