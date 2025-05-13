WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: buddy carter | house resolution | new jersey | democrats | committees | ice | detention center

Resolution Would Boot 3 N.J. House Dems From Committees

By    |   Tuesday, 13 May 2025 07:29 PM EDT

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., introduced a resolution Tuesday that would strip three New Jersey Democrats of their House committee assignments for their actions last week at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.

As a bus of detained illegal immigrants entered the security gate of the Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey, on March 9, a group of demonstrators — including Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Robert Menendez Jr., and LaMonica McIver — stormed the gate and entered the site. The lawmakers — along with Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, a fellow Democrat — have been accused of assaulting ICE agents; they say they were there to conduct oversight.

"The radical left has lost their minds — they would rather raid an ICE facility to defend criminal illegal immigrants than represent their own constituents," Carter, who intends to challenge Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026, said in a statement. "This behavior constitutes an assault on our brave ICE agents and undermines the rule of law. The three members involved in this stunt do not deserve to sit on committees alongside serious lawmakers."

The resolution would remove Watson Coleman from the Appropriations Committee, McIver from the Homeland Security and Small Business committees, and Menendez, son of disgraced former Sen. Bob Menendez, from the Energy and Commerce Committee.

Baraka, who is running to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2026, was arrested and charged with trespassing and accused of ignoring warnings to leave the detention center. He was released later that night. He has been against the 1,000-bed lockup, saying that it should not open because of building permit issues.

"The allegations made by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the proper permitting are false," DHS said in a statement. "We have valid permits, and inspections for plumbing and electricity, and fire codes have been cleared."

It is unknown whether Carter's resolution will reach the House floor.

Newsmax has reached out to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for comment. Newsmax has also reached out to Watson Coleman, Menendez, and McIver for comment.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., introduced a resolution Tuesday that would strip three New Jersey Democrats of their House committee assignments for their actions last week at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.
buddy carter, house resolution, new jersey, democrats, committees, ice, detention center
334
2025-29-13
Tuesday, 13 May 2025 07:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved